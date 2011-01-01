History, Information, Connection
In 1919 the first Methow school burned, and in 1921 a new brick building was erected. This sturdy structure served as the schoolhouse in the town of Methow for the next 27 years, after which it sat vacant until 1953. The Methow Community Club, already an organized entity since 1937, took over use of the building and made it, and its spacious grounds, a venue for wedding receptions, memorials, potlucks, game nights, quilting bees, and holiday dinners for singles without local families. More recently, it has provided an assembly room to discuss land use and school levies, and an essential information hub in times of flooding and wildfire. Today, the potential use of the center for home-school activities, exercise programs for Seniors, or a meeting place for ride-sharing is frequent fodder for conversation.
Time marches on and, inevitably, plaster crumbles, roofs wear out, power costs increase and codes governing doors and stairs change. To keep the cohesive hub of Methow alive, the building must be maintained and the Methow Community Club is reaching out to acquire the means to make those necessary repairs and changes.
We envision the historic, one-room schoolhouse and the idyllic park setting in the heart of Methow as a space for friends, families and visitors to gather for celebrations, holidays and opportunities to learn, bond and grow together.
The Methow Community Club seeks to preserve a historic building and grounds to be used as a gathering place for neighbors and friends to connect, host events, and to strengthen and celebrate our community.
